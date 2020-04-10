All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:36 PM

15802 N 71ST Street

15802 North 71st Street · (480) 343-2558
Location

15802 North 71st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Kierland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1609 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
BEST VIEW IN KIERLAND....Golf course views with gorgeous sunsets in the evenings. Kitchen with granite slab counters and built in appliances open up to spacious living dining area. Well designed 3 bed/2.5 bath split floor plan condo. Guest bedrooms currently used as an office and work out room. Featuring 2 patios.....with over-sized patio overlooking golf course. Premium resort style services, including full time concierge, porters, 24hr hosted gate, 2 fitness areas, pool, spa, steam room, award winning club room, veranda and catering kitchen. Perfectly located within the heart of Kierland- close to many wonderful shops and restaurants, golf courses & Freeway access. The Ultimate in high-end vertical living! Perfect for those interested in a maintenance free, lock-and-leave lifestyle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15802 N 71ST Street have any available units?
15802 N 71ST Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15802 N 71ST Street have?
Some of 15802 N 71ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15802 N 71ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
15802 N 71ST Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15802 N 71ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 15802 N 71ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15802 N 71ST Street offer parking?
No, 15802 N 71ST Street does not offer parking.
Does 15802 N 71ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15802 N 71ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15802 N 71ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 15802 N 71ST Street has a pool.
Does 15802 N 71ST Street have accessible units?
No, 15802 N 71ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15802 N 71ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15802 N 71ST Street has units with dishwashers.
