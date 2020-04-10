15802 N 71ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool hot tub sauna

BEST VIEW IN KIERLAND....Golf course views with gorgeous sunsets in the evenings. Kitchen with granite slab counters and built in appliances open up to spacious living dining area. Well designed 3 bed/2.5 bath split floor plan condo. Guest bedrooms currently used as an office and work out room. Featuring 2 patios.....with over-sized patio overlooking golf course. Premium resort style services, including full time concierge, porters, 24hr hosted gate, 2 fitness areas, pool, spa, steam room, award winning club room, veranda and catering kitchen. Perfectly located within the heart of Kierland- close to many wonderful shops and restaurants, golf courses & Freeway access. The Ultimate in high-end vertical living! Perfect for those interested in a maintenance free, lock-and-leave lifestyle