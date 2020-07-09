15635 N 60th St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

SPECTACULAR home close to everything North Scottsdale has to offer in lovely neighborhood. 2624 sq ft 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Separate living space downstairs perfect for guest quarters or extra living room/ entertainer's space. Large 1/4 acre lot with grass for play, sparkling pool, garden and covered patio. 3-car garage with room for all the toys! Upgraded kitchen and features high-end cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Located walking distance to parks, minutes to schools and Keirland Commons/Scottsdale Quarter fine dining and shopping.



Landscaping, Pool Cleaning