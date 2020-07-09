All apartments in Phoenix
15635 N 60th St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

15635 N 60th St

15635 North 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15635 North 60th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SPECTACULAR home close to everything North Scottsdale has to offer in lovely neighborhood. 2624 sq ft 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Separate living space downstairs perfect for guest quarters or extra living room/ entertainer's space. Large 1/4 acre lot with grass for play, sparkling pool, garden and covered patio. 3-car garage with room for all the toys! Upgraded kitchen and features high-end cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Located walking distance to parks, minutes to schools and Keirland Commons/Scottsdale Quarter fine dining and shopping.

Landscaping, Pool Cleaning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15635 N 60th St have any available units?
15635 N 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15635 N 60th St have?
Some of 15635 N 60th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15635 N 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
15635 N 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15635 N 60th St pet-friendly?
No, 15635 N 60th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15635 N 60th St offer parking?
Yes, 15635 N 60th St offers parking.
Does 15635 N 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15635 N 60th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15635 N 60th St have a pool?
Yes, 15635 N 60th St has a pool.
Does 15635 N 60th St have accessible units?
No, 15635 N 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15635 N 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15635 N 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.

