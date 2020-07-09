All apartments in Phoenix
15601 N 48TH Place
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:54 PM

15601 N 48TH Place

15601 North 48th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15601 North 48th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean rental in 85254 on corner lot! Tile floors throughout, no carpet. Family room and living room. Formal dining room or could be an office area. Wood burning fireplace. Double sinks in master bath. Ceiling fans throughout. All appliances included. Epoxy floors in garage and patio. Large backyard with RV gate. Front and backyard desert landscaping. No HOA! Shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Pet deposit is $300 per pet and nonrefundable. No Airbnb rental of any kind. Owner is a licensed realtor in Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15601 N 48TH Place have any available units?
15601 N 48TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15601 N 48TH Place have?
Some of 15601 N 48TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15601 N 48TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
15601 N 48TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15601 N 48TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15601 N 48TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 15601 N 48TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 15601 N 48TH Place offers parking.
Does 15601 N 48TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15601 N 48TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15601 N 48TH Place have a pool?
No, 15601 N 48TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 15601 N 48TH Place have accessible units?
No, 15601 N 48TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15601 N 48TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15601 N 48TH Place has units with dishwashers.

