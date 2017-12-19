All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

15518 N 47TH Place

15518 North 47th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15518 North 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath Alcantara home ready for move-in today! Great room plan w/master suite downstairs. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Roomy loft and spacious bedrooms make for very comfortable living. Beautiful wood tile flooring, stylish light fixtures and plantation shutters downstairs add to the feeling of luxury. Stunning white kitchen includes huge island, double ovens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 2-car garage and a soft-water system round out the pluses on this one. Inviting community pool steps from your home. Easy access to the 101, the 51, Desert Ridge, Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarters. What more could you want?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15518 N 47TH Place have any available units?
15518 N 47TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15518 N 47TH Place have?
Some of 15518 N 47TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15518 N 47TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
15518 N 47TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15518 N 47TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 15518 N 47TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15518 N 47TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 15518 N 47TH Place offers parking.
Does 15518 N 47TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15518 N 47TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15518 N 47TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 15518 N 47TH Place has a pool.
Does 15518 N 47TH Place have accessible units?
No, 15518 N 47TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15518 N 47TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15518 N 47TH Place has units with dishwashers.
