15518 N 47TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

GORGEOUS 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath Alcantara home ready for move-in today! Great room plan w/master suite downstairs. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Roomy loft and spacious bedrooms make for very comfortable living. Beautiful wood tile flooring, stylish light fixtures and plantation shutters downstairs add to the feeling of luxury. Stunning white kitchen includes huge island, double ovens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 2-car garage and a soft-water system round out the pluses on this one. Inviting community pool steps from your home. Easy access to the 101, the 51, Desert Ridge, Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarters. What more could you want?