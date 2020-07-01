All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18

1545 East Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1545 East Sahuaro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. # 18 - EXQUISITE UPGRADED 2 BED 1.5 BATH IN PHOENIX! - Cave Creek & Cactus - MOVE IN READY! CALL TODAY! - Come see this beautiful remodeled hidden gem at the base of the mountain. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home features a remodeled kitchen and bath, nice interior paint, flooring, all appliances included and more! Conveniently located off of Cave Creek & Cactus!
Unit is located on the end and backs up to the most serene mountain side view where you can sit outside and enjoy nature in the heart of the city. Quiet and quaint small complex with only 18 units and pool. This one won't last long!
***Lease Price Includes Water, Sewer, & Trash***

For information please contact Angie Oliverson by text: 480-798-3198 or email: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE2518578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 have any available units?
1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 have?
Some of 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 currently offering any rent specials?
1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 pet-friendly?
No, 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 offer parking?
No, 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 does not offer parking.
Does 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 have a pool?
Yes, 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 has a pool.
Does 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 have accessible units?
No, 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18 does not have units with dishwashers.

