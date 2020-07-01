1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool air conditioning some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. # 18 - EXQUISITE UPGRADED 2 BED 1.5 BATH IN PHOENIX! - Cave Creek & Cactus - MOVE IN READY! CALL TODAY! - Come see this beautiful remodeled hidden gem at the base of the mountain. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home features a remodeled kitchen and bath, nice interior paint, flooring, all appliances included and more! Conveniently located off of Cave Creek & Cactus!

Unit is located on the end and backs up to the most serene mountain side view where you can sit outside and enjoy nature in the heart of the city. Quiet and quaint small complex with only 18 units and pool. This one won't last long!

***Lease Price Includes Water, Sewer, & Trash***



For information please contact Angie Oliverson by text: 480-798-3198 or email: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com

View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



(RLNE2518578)