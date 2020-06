Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great 3 bedrm 2 bath home, all tile and ready to move in. Perfect floor plan, spacious kitchen bring the family and settle into your new home. NEW AC 3.5 years old, new patio roofing. RV gate, RV parking and NO HOA. Fantastic home in a fantastic location! Just a short drive to Loop 101 and SR-51 gives easy access to the rest of the valley! Conveniently located near grocery stores, excellent schools, and endless entertainment and great dining of Desert Ridge and Scottsdale!