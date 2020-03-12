15401 S 6TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Hard to find opportunity!! Beautifully maintained and upgraded 5 Bedroom home with a pool! This home has upgrades throughout including Granite counters, Cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, Custom travertine master shower. 5 generous sized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Including a bedroom and full bath downstairs. Perfect for guests, or live-in family members. Over sized back yard with pool, and just the right amount of grass for kids or pets. Back yard features a covered patio, and sparkling pool. Perfect for entertaining. Balcony off of master bedroom offers a great place to relax & enjoy the gorgeous mountain views! Highly desirable Club West neighborhood. Just minutes from hiking & mountain biking trails, dining and shopping.