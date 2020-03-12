All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

15401 S 6TH Drive

15401 South 6th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15401 South 6th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Hard to find opportunity!! Beautifully maintained and upgraded 5 Bedroom home with a pool! This home has upgrades throughout including Granite counters, Cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, Custom travertine master shower. 5 generous sized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Including a bedroom and full bath downstairs. Perfect for guests, or live-in family members. Over sized back yard with pool, and just the right amount of grass for kids or pets. Back yard features a covered patio, and sparkling pool. Perfect for entertaining. Balcony off of master bedroom offers a great place to relax & enjoy the gorgeous mountain views! Highly desirable Club West neighborhood. Just minutes from hiking & mountain biking trails, dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15401 S 6TH Drive have any available units?
15401 S 6TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15401 S 6TH Drive have?
Some of 15401 S 6TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15401 S 6TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15401 S 6TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15401 S 6TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15401 S 6TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15401 S 6TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15401 S 6TH Drive offers parking.
Does 15401 S 6TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15401 S 6TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15401 S 6TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15401 S 6TH Drive has a pool.
Does 15401 S 6TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 15401 S 6TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15401 S 6TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15401 S 6TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
