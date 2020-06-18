All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:45 PM

1521 West Denton Lane

1521 West Denton Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1491006
Location

1521 West Denton Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Gold Crest Apartments is located near shopping, dining, and the 17.

Our community is gated, we have a sparkling pool, and assigned cover parking.

We currently are offering the following one bedroom upgraded apartment homes:

#115 Standard upgrade $950.00 This includes upgraded cabinet fixtures, white appliances, two toned paint, new flooring, and Washer/Dryer.

#105 Deluxe Upgrade $1025.00 This includes new cabinets, Stainless Steele Appliances, two toned paint, new flooring, and Washer/Dryer.

How to gain access: You must park on Denton Lane, pedestrian gate will be left open, to access the office door which will have the rently box attached.

Other information: Water, trash, and sewer Is included, you must set up your own SRP account for electric.

Pets are allowed. 2 Pets Max per apartment. Weight not to exceed 15lbs.$300.00 deposit per pet, ($150.00 non refundable) and $20.00 pet rent per month.

Deposit OAC starts at $500.00.

Please call Aneesa if you should have any questions, or you may email as well. 602.334.1177

goldcrest@cornerstone-mgt.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 West Denton Lane have any available units?
1521 West Denton Lane has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 West Denton Lane have?
Some of 1521 West Denton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 West Denton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1521 West Denton Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 West Denton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 West Denton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1521 West Denton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1521 West Denton Lane does offer parking.
Does 1521 West Denton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 West Denton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 West Denton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1521 West Denton Lane has a pool.
Does 1521 West Denton Lane have accessible units?
No, 1521 West Denton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 West Denton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 West Denton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
