1521 West Denton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Gold Crest Apartments is located near shopping, dining, and the 17.



Our community is gated, we have a sparkling pool, and assigned cover parking.



We currently are offering the following one bedroom upgraded apartment homes:



#115 Standard upgrade $950.00 This includes upgraded cabinet fixtures, white appliances, two toned paint, new flooring, and Washer/Dryer.



#105 Deluxe Upgrade $1025.00 This includes new cabinets, Stainless Steele Appliances, two toned paint, new flooring, and Washer/Dryer.



How to gain access: You must park on Denton Lane, pedestrian gate will be left open, to access the office door which will have the rently box attached.



Other information: Water, trash, and sewer Is included, you must set up your own SRP account for electric.



Pets are allowed. 2 Pets Max per apartment. Weight not to exceed 15lbs.$300.00 deposit per pet, ($150.00 non refundable) and $20.00 pet rent per month.



Deposit OAC starts at $500.00.



Please call Aneesa if you should have any questions, or you may email as well. 602.334.1177



goldcrest@cornerstone-mgt.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.