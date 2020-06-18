1521 West Denton Lane

Amenities
Gold Crest Apartments is located near shopping, dining, and the 17.
Our community is gated, we have a sparkling pool, and assigned cover parking.
We currently are offering the following one bedroom upgraded apartment homes:
#115 Standard upgrade $950.00 This includes upgraded cabinet fixtures, white appliances, two toned paint, new flooring, and Washer/Dryer.
#105 Deluxe Upgrade $1025.00 This includes new cabinets, Stainless Steele Appliances, two toned paint, new flooring, and Washer/Dryer.
How to gain access: You must park on Denton Lane, pedestrian gate will be left open, to access the office door which will have the rently box attached.
Other information: Water, trash, and sewer Is included, you must set up your own SRP account for electric.
Pets are allowed. 2 Pets Max per apartment. Weight not to exceed 15lbs.$300.00 deposit per pet, ($150.00 non refundable) and $20.00 pet rent per month.
Deposit OAC starts at $500.00.
Please call Aneesa if you should have any questions, or you may email as well. 602.334.1177
goldcrest@cornerstone-mgt.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.