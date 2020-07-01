1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill guest suite

This Gorgeous Home on the fairway of The Pointe Golf Club at Lookout Mountain welcomes you at the front door with a grand chandelier hanging from the 2 story vaulted ceiling. Formal Living and Dining Rooms with soaring ceilings and large dramatic windows. Chef's Kitchen with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, smooth cooktop, double ovens, island, pantry, breakfast room, and breakfast bar overlooking the spacious Family Room with wood burning fireplace for cozy nights in.. French doors lead out to an oversized covered patio overlooking a Resort Style backyard boasting a HUGE Swimming Pool with multiple seating areas around the pool for perfect entertaining! Mature shade trees for extra privacy, artificial turf and lighted built-in BBQ with outdoor kitchen. The Luxurious Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, wood floors, FULL private deck, stunning golf course and mountain views, huge walk-in closet and master bath fit for royalty with double sinks, travertine walk-in shower and extra large soaking tub with golf course views. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets, hall bath and even a Juliet balcony. Downstairs features a Guest Suite with private bath and walk-in closet. PLUS another flex (secret) room - perfect for a den, playroom, movie room.. your call!!! Don't miss out on this unbelievable opportunity to own a great family home on a Premier Golf-Course Lot! Schedule your showing today!