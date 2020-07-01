All apartments in Phoenix
1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue

1515 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1515 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
This Gorgeous Home on the fairway of The Pointe Golf Club at Lookout Mountain welcomes you at the front door with a grand chandelier hanging from the 2 story vaulted ceiling. Formal Living and Dining Rooms with soaring ceilings and large dramatic windows. Chef's Kitchen with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, smooth cooktop, double ovens, island, pantry, breakfast room, and breakfast bar overlooking the spacious Family Room with wood burning fireplace for cozy nights in.. French doors lead out to an oversized covered patio overlooking a Resort Style backyard boasting a HUGE Swimming Pool with multiple seating areas around the pool for perfect entertaining! Mature shade trees for extra privacy, artificial turf and lighted built-in BBQ with outdoor kitchen. The Luxurious Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, wood floors, FULL private deck, stunning golf course and mountain views, huge walk-in closet and master bath fit for royalty with double sinks, travertine walk-in shower and extra large soaking tub with golf course views. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets, hall bath and even a Juliet balcony. Downstairs features a Guest Suite with private bath and walk-in closet. PLUS another flex (secret) room - perfect for a den, playroom, movie room.. your call!!! Don't miss out on this unbelievable opportunity to own a great family home on a Premier Golf-Course Lot! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have any available units?
1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have?
Some of 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue offer parking?
No, 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue has a pool.
Does 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

