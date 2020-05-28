Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

15041 S 21st Place Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Plus Office Close to Ahwatukee - 3 bedroom with an office (Could be another bedroom) single story located on the hillside with amazing backyard, resort style feeling with sparkling pool. Lofted ceilings in living room, family room and kitchen make the home light and bright. Fireplace in FR. Kitchen has a large amount of storage, granite counter-tops and all appliances. Home has a lot of tile throughout, newer carpet in the bedrooms. There is another den/office off of the laundry room. Master has separate entrance. This home is located in the Mountain Park area with community pools and tennis not far down the street. Property is close to schools, restaurants, shopping, easy access to freeways and is a corner lot. Come, Show, and Rent today.



(RLNE5764278)