All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15041 S 21st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15041 S 21st Place
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

15041 S 21st Place

15041 South 21st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15041 South 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
15041 S 21st Place Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Plus Office Close to Ahwatukee - 3 bedroom with an office (Could be another bedroom) single story located on the hillside with amazing backyard, resort style feeling with sparkling pool. Lofted ceilings in living room, family room and kitchen make the home light and bright. Fireplace in FR. Kitchen has a large amount of storage, granite counter-tops and all appliances. Home has a lot of tile throughout, newer carpet in the bedrooms. There is another den/office off of the laundry room. Master has separate entrance. This home is located in the Mountain Park area with community pools and tennis not far down the street. Property is close to schools, restaurants, shopping, easy access to freeways and is a corner lot. Come, Show, and Rent today.

(RLNE5764278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15041 S 21st Place have any available units?
15041 S 21st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15041 S 21st Place have?
Some of 15041 S 21st Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15041 S 21st Place currently offering any rent specials?
15041 S 21st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15041 S 21st Place pet-friendly?
No, 15041 S 21st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15041 S 21st Place offer parking?
No, 15041 S 21st Place does not offer parking.
Does 15041 S 21st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15041 S 21st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15041 S 21st Place have a pool?
Yes, 15041 S 21st Place has a pool.
Does 15041 S 21st Place have accessible units?
No, 15041 S 21st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15041 S 21st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15041 S 21st Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College