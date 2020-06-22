1504 East Atlanta Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Incredible living space in this Two-Story home that features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Tile and carpeting floors throughout. The kitchen offers spacious cabinet storage and white appliances along with newer stainless steel appliances. Extra storage throughout the home and over-sized garage to top it all off! This house at 1504 E Atlanta Ave in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.