Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1504 East Atlanta Avenue

1504 East Atlanta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1504 East Atlanta Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible living space in this Two-Story home that features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Tile and carpeting floors throughout. The kitchen offers spacious cabinet storage and white appliances along with newer stainless steel appliances. Extra storage throughout the home and over-sized garage to top it all off! This house at 1504 E Atlanta Ave in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 East Atlanta Avenue have any available units?
1504 East Atlanta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 East Atlanta Avenue have?
Some of 1504 East Atlanta Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 East Atlanta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1504 East Atlanta Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 East Atlanta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 East Atlanta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1504 East Atlanta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1504 East Atlanta Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1504 East Atlanta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 East Atlanta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 East Atlanta Avenue have a pool?
No, 1504 East Atlanta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1504 East Atlanta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1504 East Atlanta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 East Atlanta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 East Atlanta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
