1438 West Rockwood Drive

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single story house located Near 15th Ave and Union Hills Dr! Solar panels and solar water heater for very reasonable electric bill even in the height of summer! Tile throughout, no carpet! Living room and den area perfect for home office! Kitchen includes all appliances. 1 car space in the garage with additional room for storage and extended driveway has spaced for 4 cars to park. Orange tree and lemon tree. Jacuzzi is in as is condition, may not be repaired or replaced. Backyard has tiki bar and fire pit perfect for entertaining and outdoor living. Backyard has artificial turf. Set up a projector on the side of the home for movie night on the lawn! Front yard landscaping service included!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,243.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

