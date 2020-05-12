All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:25 PM

1438 West Rockwood Drive

1438 West Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1438 West Rockwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7et13QBqg8j

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single story house located Near 15th Ave and Union Hills Dr! Solar panels and solar water heater for very reasonable electric bill even in the height of summer! Tile throughout, no carpet! Living room and den area perfect for home office! Kitchen includes all appliances. 1 car space in the garage with additional room for storage and extended driveway has spaced for 4 cars to park. Orange tree and lemon tree. Jacuzzi is in as is condition, may not be repaired or replaced. Backyard has tiki bar and fire pit perfect for entertaining and outdoor living. Backyard has artificial turf. Set up a projector on the side of the home for movie night on the lawn! Front yard landscaping service included!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

***BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS! WE DO NOT LIST HOMES FOR RENT ON CRAIGSLIST. CHECK OUR WEBSITE TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY OF HOME AND PRICE!***

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,243.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 West Rockwood Drive have any available units?
1438 West Rockwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 West Rockwood Drive have?
Some of 1438 West Rockwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 West Rockwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1438 West Rockwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 West Rockwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 West Rockwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1438 West Rockwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1438 West Rockwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1438 West Rockwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 West Rockwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 West Rockwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1438 West Rockwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1438 West Rockwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1438 West Rockwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 West Rockwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 West Rockwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

