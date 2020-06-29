All apartments in Phoenix
Location

1434 East South Fork Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Ahwatukee Home!! Spacious and bright 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled in the Foothills of Ahwatukee. Near biking and hiking galore!! Built in 1995 with 1,692 square feet of space. Cozy fireplace, beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, nice closet space. Huge eat in kitchen, with stainless steel refrigerator, range and dishwasher, most appliances new as well as new A,C for great efficiency. Water filtration system. Inside laundry area with washer and dryer included. Covered patio in back overlooks serene desert landscaping perfect for relaxation and entertainment. Pets-upon owner approval and with additional deposit. This is a very nice home!!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 East South Fork Drive have any available units?
1434 East South Fork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 East South Fork Drive have?
Some of 1434 East South Fork Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 East South Fork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1434 East South Fork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 East South Fork Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 East South Fork Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1434 East South Fork Drive offer parking?
No, 1434 East South Fork Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1434 East South Fork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 East South Fork Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 East South Fork Drive have a pool?
No, 1434 East South Fork Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1434 East South Fork Drive have accessible units?
No, 1434 East South Fork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 East South Fork Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 East South Fork Drive has units with dishwashers.
