1434 East South Fork Drive

Awesome Ahwatukee Home!! Spacious and bright 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled in the Foothills of Ahwatukee. Near biking and hiking galore!! Built in 1995 with 1,692 square feet of space. Cozy fireplace, beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, nice closet space. Huge eat in kitchen, with stainless steel refrigerator, range and dishwasher, most appliances new as well as new A,C for great efficiency. Water filtration system. Inside laundry area with washer and dryer included. Covered patio in back overlooks serene desert landscaping perfect for relaxation and entertainment. Pets-upon owner approval and with additional deposit. This is a very nice home!!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.