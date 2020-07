Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This gorgeous remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath is ready for move in! The kitchen has all new cabinets, appliances, and granite countertops. New ceramic tile flooring, new carpet and new paint! Private patio with laundry in the storage room. There are mountain views with access to hiking, I17 and US51 all nearby!