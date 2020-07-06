All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1425 W Marshall Ave

1425 West Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1425 West Marshall Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Handell Villa

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very Nice 4 Bedroom 2 bath Home in great location - This centrally located home is well maintained and Features upgraded kitchen, a large beautifully landscaped yard, and located near shopping.

(RLNE5702055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 W Marshall Ave have any available units?
1425 W Marshall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1425 W Marshall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1425 W Marshall Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 W Marshall Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave offer parking?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave have a pool?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave have accessible units?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

