Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1425 W Marshall Ave
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1425 W Marshall Ave
1425 West Marshall Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1425 West Marshall Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Handell Villa
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very Nice 4 Bedroom 2 bath Home in great location - This centrally located home is well maintained and Features upgraded kitchen, a large beautifully landscaped yard, and located near shopping.
(RLNE5702055)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave have any available units?
1425 W Marshall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1425 W Marshall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1425 W Marshall Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 W Marshall Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave offer parking?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave have a pool?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave have accessible units?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 W Marshall Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 W Marshall Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
