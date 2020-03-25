All apartments in Phoenix
1422 E Gary Way
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

1422 E Gary Way

1422 East Gary Way · No Longer Available
Location

1422 East Gary Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highland Vista Estates - Beautifully remodeled 3bed, 2bath home with a 3 car garage close to everything. This home is in a neighborhood of single story homes and backs to open desert, very private backyard. New paint, New 20 inch tile throughout home, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances. Ceiling Fans in every room, New Window Coverings and New light fixtures. Washer and Dryer included. This home is close to everything; jobs, shopping, freeways and the airport. Low maintenance landscaping in a peaceful serene environment you must see, mountain views in front and back! Home is located across from community park! Show and lease today! Thank you for showing!
Please Call Kelly: 480-392-3036 /ArizonaEliteProperties.com
Applications found at: ArizonaEliteProperties.Com

(RLNE2044966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 E Gary Way have any available units?
1422 E Gary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 E Gary Way have?
Some of 1422 E Gary Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 E Gary Way currently offering any rent specials?
1422 E Gary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 E Gary Way pet-friendly?
No, 1422 E Gary Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1422 E Gary Way offer parking?
Yes, 1422 E Gary Way offers parking.
Does 1422 E Gary Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 E Gary Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 E Gary Way have a pool?
No, 1422 E Gary Way does not have a pool.
Does 1422 E Gary Way have accessible units?
No, 1422 E Gary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 E Gary Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 E Gary Way does not have units with dishwashers.
