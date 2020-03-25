1422 E Gary Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Highland Vista Estates - Beautifully remodeled 3bed, 2bath home with a 3 car garage close to everything. This home is in a neighborhood of single story homes and backs to open desert, very private backyard. New paint, New 20 inch tile throughout home, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances. Ceiling Fans in every room, New Window Coverings and New light fixtures. Washer and Dryer included. This home is close to everything; jobs, shopping, freeways and the airport. Low maintenance landscaping in a peaceful serene environment you must see, mountain views in front and back! Home is located across from community park! Show and lease today! Thank you for showing!

Please Call Kelly: 480-392-3036 /ArizonaEliteProperties.com

Applications found at: ArizonaEliteProperties.Com



(RLNE2044966)