1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Custom Built and recently remodel throughout situated at Moon Valley Canyon and viewing Lookout Mountain Preserve directly from your own backyard. New Kitchen with Quartz Counter-tops , tile floor and self-closed cabinets. Stainless Steel appliances. Panoramic views from your breakfast table. Two master bedroom suites, for convenience one is on first level. Additional Master and two bedrooms on second level. Incredible bonus room w/fireplace, Large entertainment balcony. Hardwood floors throughout entry, dining, living, & master BR. Fresh paint inside and out. Circle entry to your 3 car garage. The resort style backyard has a pebble-tec pool, water feature, Ramada with built in BBQ & covered patio. . With NO HOA, you can create your direct access to the Mountain Trail