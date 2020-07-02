All apartments in Phoenix
1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

1411 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1411 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Custom Built and recently remodel throughout situated at Moon Valley Canyon and viewing Lookout Mountain Preserve directly from your own backyard. New Kitchen with Quartz Counter-tops , tile floor and self-closed cabinets. Stainless Steel appliances. Panoramic views from your breakfast table. Two master bedroom suites, for convenience one is on first level. Additional Master and two bedrooms on second level. Incredible bonus room w/fireplace, Large entertainment balcony. Hardwood floors throughout entry, dining, living, & master BR. Fresh paint inside and out. Circle entry to your 3 car garage. The resort style backyard has a pebble-tec pool, water feature, Ramada with built in BBQ & covered patio. . With NO HOA, you can create your direct access to the Mountain Trail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers parking.
Does 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has a pool.
Does 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.

