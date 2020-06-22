All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1408 East Apollo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1408 East Saint Anne Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85042 - Welcome home to this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in a great south Phoenix location! Tons of upgrades including laminate wood floors, fresh paint, Double Ovens, Maple Cabinetry, Breakfast Bar and More. Close to parks, walking trails, shopping and more!

**** Home recently vacant - Minor Repairs to be made and professional cleaning to take place prior to new tenant moving in ****

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

**** We do Not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers ****

(RLNE2424493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue have any available units?
1408 East Saint Anne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue have?
Some of 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1408 East Saint Anne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue have a pool?
No, 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 East Saint Anne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
