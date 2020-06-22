Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1408 East Saint Anne Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85042 - Welcome home to this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in a great south Phoenix location! Tons of upgrades including laminate wood floors, fresh paint, Double Ovens, Maple Cabinetry, Breakfast Bar and More. Close to parks, walking trails, shopping and more!



**** Home recently vacant - Minor Repairs to be made and professional cleaning to take place prior to new tenant moving in ****



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



**** We do Not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers ****



(RLNE2424493)