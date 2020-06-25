All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
14046 N 39TH Lane
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

14046 N 39TH Lane

14046 North 39th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14046 North 39th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Thunderbird Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great family home with room to spread out and large backyard is perfect for entertaining! Living room with formal dining and family room with fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, a large breakfast bar and casual dining too. Dual oven, stainless steel appliances. Very light and welcoming. Owner prefers 620+ credit score. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1550, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14046 N 39TH Lane have any available units?
14046 N 39TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14046 N 39TH Lane have?
Some of 14046 N 39TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14046 N 39TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14046 N 39TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14046 N 39TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14046 N 39TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14046 N 39TH Lane offer parking?
No, 14046 N 39TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14046 N 39TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14046 N 39TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14046 N 39TH Lane have a pool?
No, 14046 N 39TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14046 N 39TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 14046 N 39TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14046 N 39TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14046 N 39TH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
