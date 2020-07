Amenities

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PARADISE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Spacious home with large tiles in family, living, and kitchen areas. 4 bedroom (3 main bedrooms, 1 can be used as an office or bedroom). Nice swimming pool located in a large backyard. Include all appliances. Close to Paradise Valley Mall and shopping areas. Located in the Paradise Valley School district. Easy freeway access.



(RLNE2724650)