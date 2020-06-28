All apartments in Phoenix
13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5

Location

13605 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sun Sand

Amenities

Welcome to Eugie Terrace
Major cross streets are Thunderbird and cavecreek, sunny slope area. One assigned parking spot per unit. Front yard area for the apartment, month to month lease terms only.

Pet friendly
Central A/C
All Tile throughout unit
Stainless Steel appliances
Sliding mirror closet for bedroom
Two ceiling fans for living room
Kitchen open floor plan
Cable ready
Electric Stove included
Fridge included
Like New cabinets
Two Lining closets

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 have any available units?
13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 have?
Some of 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 offers parking.
Does 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 have a pool?
No, 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13605 N. 20th Street - unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
