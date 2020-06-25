1341 E POLK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home in the highly sought after Garfield Historic District!! Don't miss out on this CRAFTSMAN style home with 2 MASTER BEDROOMS and a split floor plan. The Kitchen boasts sparkling white quartz counter-tops with clean white cabinets and rustic wood looking tile. All stainless steel appliances included with LED lighting and water sense plumbing fixtures!!! Enjoy your morning coffee while taking in the marvelous downtown views on your Juliet style balcony. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to be a part of Downtown Phoenix. Walking and riding distance to great attractions such as The Children's Museum, The Science Center, ASU Prep Academy, and Roosevelt Row.