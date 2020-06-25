All apartments in Phoenix
1341 E POLK Street

1341 East Polk Street · No Longer Available
Location

1341 East Polk Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home in the highly sought after Garfield Historic District!! Don't miss out on this CRAFTSMAN style home with 2 MASTER BEDROOMS and a split floor plan. The Kitchen boasts sparkling white quartz counter-tops with clean white cabinets and rustic wood looking tile. All stainless steel appliances included with LED lighting and water sense plumbing fixtures!!! Enjoy your morning coffee while taking in the marvelous downtown views on your Juliet style balcony. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to be a part of Downtown Phoenix. Walking and riding distance to great attractions such as The Children's Museum, The Science Center, ASU Prep Academy, and Roosevelt Row.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 E POLK Street have any available units?
1341 E POLK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 E POLK Street have?
Some of 1341 E POLK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 E POLK Street currently offering any rent specials?
1341 E POLK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 E POLK Street pet-friendly?
No, 1341 E POLK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1341 E POLK Street offer parking?
Yes, 1341 E POLK Street offers parking.
Does 1341 E POLK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 E POLK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 E POLK Street have a pool?
No, 1341 E POLK Street does not have a pool.
Does 1341 E POLK Street have accessible units?
No, 1341 E POLK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 E POLK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 E POLK Street has units with dishwashers.
