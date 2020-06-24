All apartments in Phoenix
13214 N 19 Street
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

13214 N 19 Street

13214 N 19th St · No Longer Available
Location

13214 N 19th St, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, stunning 3 bedroom, two story home in North/East Phoenix. The inviting family room features hard wood flooring/ceramic tile flowing easily into the kitchen. Appliances include black/ss flat top stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Tons of windows to enjoy the mountain views, open feel backyard with quarter bath and laundry downstairs. Upstairs you walk on brand new carpet to 3 bedrooms and bonus room! Master has quiet the view and a huge walk in closet with dual sinks and extra linen. Close to Highway 51. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets accepted on approval with $250 non refundable pet fee per pet and $25 per month per pet; max two. No aggressive breeds. Bring your own full size washer/dryer and refrigerator. 1.5% admin fee and city rental tax to be added monthl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13214 N 19 Street have any available units?
13214 N 19 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13214 N 19 Street have?
Some of 13214 N 19 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13214 N 19 Street currently offering any rent specials?
13214 N 19 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13214 N 19 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13214 N 19 Street is pet friendly.
Does 13214 N 19 Street offer parking?
No, 13214 N 19 Street does not offer parking.
Does 13214 N 19 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13214 N 19 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13214 N 19 Street have a pool?
No, 13214 N 19 Street does not have a pool.
Does 13214 N 19 Street have accessible units?
No, 13214 N 19 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13214 N 19 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13214 N 19 Street has units with dishwashers.
