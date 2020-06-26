All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1318 E MESCAL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1318 E MESCAL Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

1318 E MESCAL Street

1318 East Mescal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1318 East Mescal Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Wow! Remodeled home with Paradise Valley Schools and mountain views. Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath, split floorplan. Updated master suite and bathrooms. Newer roof with Spanish tile, a/c, tile flooring, 6-panel doors, plantation blinds, kitchen cabinets, counters, and backsplash, stove & side-by-side refrigerator. Water features in front and back of home. Dual-pane, low-e windows, added attic insulation and ceiling fans make this one energy efficient. Circular driveway with 2-vehicle tandem carport. Many more extras you must see for yourself. Pride of ownership shows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 E MESCAL Street have any available units?
1318 E MESCAL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 E MESCAL Street have?
Some of 1318 E MESCAL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 E MESCAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
1318 E MESCAL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 E MESCAL Street pet-friendly?
No, 1318 E MESCAL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1318 E MESCAL Street offer parking?
Yes, 1318 E MESCAL Street offers parking.
Does 1318 E MESCAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 E MESCAL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 E MESCAL Street have a pool?
No, 1318 E MESCAL Street does not have a pool.
Does 1318 E MESCAL Street have accessible units?
No, 1318 E MESCAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 E MESCAL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 E MESCAL Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College