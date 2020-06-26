1318 E MESCAL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Wow! Remodeled home with Paradise Valley Schools and mountain views. Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath, split floorplan. Updated master suite and bathrooms. Newer roof with Spanish tile, a/c, tile flooring, 6-panel doors, plantation blinds, kitchen cabinets, counters, and backsplash, stove & side-by-side refrigerator. Water features in front and back of home. Dual-pane, low-e windows, added attic insulation and ceiling fans make this one energy efficient. Circular driveway with 2-vehicle tandem carport. Many more extras you must see for yourself. Pride of ownership shows.