All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12823 N 38TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12823 N 38TH Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:16 AM

12823 N 38TH Avenue

12823 North 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12823 North 38th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Sweetwater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage split floor plan house in a great neighborhood. Totally remodeled, with a brand new Trane air conditioner, dual pane windows, and a security system. The living room has a fireplace, and leads to an open concept kitchen and family room, which opens to a magnificent tiled back patio and manicured backyard. Kitchen has granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator. Bedrooms have closet organizers, ceiling fans, wood blinds and laminate flooring. The laundry room has front load washer and dryer. There are ceiling fans, dual pane windows, wood blinds, laminate and tile floors throughout the house. 2 car garage comes with an automatic garage door opener and custom garage organizer. RV gate and separate storage shed. No cats. Dogs OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12823 N 38TH Avenue have any available units?
12823 N 38TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12823 N 38TH Avenue have?
Some of 12823 N 38TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12823 N 38TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12823 N 38TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12823 N 38TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12823 N 38TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12823 N 38TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12823 N 38TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 12823 N 38TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12823 N 38TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12823 N 38TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 12823 N 38TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12823 N 38TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12823 N 38TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12823 N 38TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12823 N 38TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College