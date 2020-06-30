12823 N 38TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage split floor plan house in a great neighborhood. Totally remodeled, with a brand new Trane air conditioner, dual pane windows, and a security system. The living room has a fireplace, and leads to an open concept kitchen and family room, which opens to a magnificent tiled back patio and manicured backyard. Kitchen has granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator. Bedrooms have closet organizers, ceiling fans, wood blinds and laminate flooring. The laundry room has front load washer and dryer. There are ceiling fans, dual pane windows, wood blinds, laminate and tile floors throughout the house. 2 car garage comes with an automatic garage door opener and custom garage organizer. RV gate and separate storage shed. No cats. Dogs OK.