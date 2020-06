128 W ALMERIA Road

Amenities

THIS 1,383 SQ FT 2 BDRM/2 BA HOME LOCATED IN THE WILLO HISTORIC DISTRICT IS A RARE FIND! IT HAS MANY ORIGINAL FEATURES INCLUDING THE HARDWOOD FLOORS. THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN ENLARGED AND THE ENTIRE HOUSE HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE & OUT. ALL NEW APPLIANCES INCLUDE DISHWASHER, GAS COOKTOP/OVEN, REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER! MANY OTHER NEW FEATURES...NEW FRONT & BACK DOORS , NEW WINDOWS, TILE FLOOR IN BONUS, NEW ROOF & AWNINGS. ENJOY A FANTASTIC LANDSCAPED YARD WITH SPRINKLER SYSTEM, AND A STORAGE SHED FOR BIKES ETC., ONLY .3 MILES FROM LIGHTRAIL FOR EASY ACCESS TO EVERYTHING IN DOWNTOWN PHX. SHOPPING AND DINING ARE EVEN WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE! YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS UNIQUE RENTAL!