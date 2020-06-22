12616 S 40TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous Ahwatukee home is loaded with upgrades! Open, spacious floor plan with lots of big windows and natural light. Separate living room, dining room and family room with beehive fireplace. Huge kitchen with breakfast bar and all kitchen appliances included. Huge master bedroom with dark wood floors and access to the backyard through arcadia doors. Master bathroom is truly a retreat with an upgraded garden soaking tub and custom walk-in shower. Guest/hall bath has been completely remodeled with custom tile work and modern sinks. All bedrooms are very generous in size. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio and citrus trees. 3 car garage has built-in cabinets and plenty of room for your toys!