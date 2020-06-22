All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12616 S 40TH Street

12616 South 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12616 South 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous Ahwatukee home is loaded with upgrades! Open, spacious floor plan with lots of big windows and natural light. Separate living room, dining room and family room with beehive fireplace. Huge kitchen with breakfast bar and all kitchen appliances included. Huge master bedroom with dark wood floors and access to the backyard through arcadia doors. Master bathroom is truly a retreat with an upgraded garden soaking tub and custom walk-in shower. Guest/hall bath has been completely remodeled with custom tile work and modern sinks. All bedrooms are very generous in size. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio and citrus trees. 3 car garage has built-in cabinets and plenty of room for your toys!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12616 S 40TH Street have any available units?
12616 S 40TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12616 S 40TH Street have?
Some of 12616 S 40TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12616 S 40TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12616 S 40TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12616 S 40TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12616 S 40TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12616 S 40TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 12616 S 40TH Street does offer parking.
Does 12616 S 40TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12616 S 40TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12616 S 40TH Street have a pool?
No, 12616 S 40TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 12616 S 40TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12616 S 40TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12616 S 40TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12616 S 40TH Street has units with dishwashers.
