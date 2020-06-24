All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12411 N 39TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12411 N 39TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12411 N 39TH Drive

12411 North 39th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12411 North 39th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage Has Bonus Room for Even More Space! Lovely Kitchen Has Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island, & Stainless Steel Appliances. Built In Desk Provides Convenient Area for Storage & Area for Study. Large Master Suite Has Plenty of Space, Walk-In Closet, Private Patio Entrance, Dual Vanity, Oval Soaking Tub, & Separate Toilet Room. Huge Backyard Has Lots of Storage & is Perfect for Entertaining Guests.Please Note: City tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12411 N 39TH Drive have any available units?
12411 N 39TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12411 N 39TH Drive have?
Some of 12411 N 39TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12411 N 39TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12411 N 39TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12411 N 39TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12411 N 39TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12411 N 39TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12411 N 39TH Drive offers parking.
Does 12411 N 39TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12411 N 39TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12411 N 39TH Drive have a pool?
No, 12411 N 39TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12411 N 39TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 12411 N 39TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12411 N 39TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12411 N 39TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College