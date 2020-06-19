1241 E Pierce St

Amenities

Downtown Phoenix is alive, and this little bungalow is located near all the happenings! Close to ASU, CityScape and Roosevelt Row with all the trendy cafes and pizzerias surrounding ASU. The museums, art galleries, and sporting venues will keep you busy!

This little place is located on an oversized lot, fenced in the back half with the home and provides plenty of parking in the front. The home is compact but with options. The great room and kitchen are the heart of the home, with a sliding door to a private patio. The master bedroom and bathroom, which has been updated with a lovely tiled shower surround, are very comfortable. Plus, there is an additional room that can be used as a guest bedroom, office, studio, etc. There are also laundry hook-ups and additional closet space. The home has tiled floors for easy maintenance.



STATUS: Vacant



PLEASE READ THIS:



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION: Nearby - ASU, Roosevelt Row and CityScape



FLOORING: TILE throughout



GARAGE/PARKING: parking space, no garage or carport.



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Hookups only



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT:1946



YARD: large front yard, small side patio, and backspace.



Additional Amenities:



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER:Debi



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



