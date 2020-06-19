1241 E Pierce St

Amenities
Downtown Phoenix is alive, and this little bungalow is located near all the happenings! Close to ASU, CityScape and Roosevelt Row with all the trendy cafes and pizzerias surrounding ASU. The museums, art galleries, and sporting venues will keep you busy!
This little place is located on an oversized lot, fenced in the back half with the home and provides plenty of parking in the front. The home is compact but with options. The great room and kitchen are the heart of the home, with a sliding door to a private patio. The master bedroom and bathroom, which has been updated with a lovely tiled shower surround, are very comfortable. Plus, there is an additional room that can be used as a guest bedroom, office, studio, etc. There are also laundry hook-ups and additional closet space. The home has tiled floors for easy maintenance.
STATUS: Vacant
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
AREA INFORMATION: Nearby - ASU, Roosevelt Row and CityScape
FLOORING: TILE throughout
GARAGE/PARKING: parking space, no garage or carport.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Hookups only
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT:1946
YARD: large front yard, small side patio, and backspace.
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER:Debi
