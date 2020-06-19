All apartments in Phoenix
1241 E Pierce St

1241 East Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1241 East Pierce Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0bc8050f7 ----
Downtown Phoenix is alive, and this little bungalow is located near all the happenings! Close to ASU, CityScape and Roosevelt Row with all the trendy cafes and pizzerias surrounding ASU. The museums, art galleries, and sporting venues will keep you busy!
This little place is located on an oversized lot, fenced in the back half with the home and provides plenty of parking in the front. The home is compact but with options. The great room and kitchen are the heart of the home, with a sliding door to a private patio. The master bedroom and bathroom, which has been updated with a lovely tiled shower surround, are very comfortable. Plus, there is an additional room that can be used as a guest bedroom, office, studio, etc. There are also laundry hook-ups and additional closet space. The home has tiled floors for easy maintenance.

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: Nearby - ASU, Roosevelt Row and CityScape

FLOORING: TILE throughout

GARAGE/PARKING: parking space, no garage or carport.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Hookups only

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT:1946

YARD: large front yard, small side patio, and backspace.

Additional Amenities:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER:Debi

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

1 Years

Ceiling Fan
W/D Hookups Only

