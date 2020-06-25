1238 E MORROW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very spacious floorplan features vaulted ceilings & fans. ''Tons'' of storage in over-sized kitchen. In 2012, freshly painted inside & out, new carpet, new appliances, new hot water heater, sparkling neat & clean. Four bedrooms & two full baths. A/C and Evaporative cooling for ultra low power bills. Fenced pool just in time for the AZ summer. Rent includes worry free, professional weekly pool service with chemicals. Perfectly located in a quiet interior lot with great access to the 101 (3/4 mile north) & the 51 (2.5 miles east). no HOA. RV parking/gate and double garage. Award winning Paradise Valley schools. Available early to mid-June 2019.