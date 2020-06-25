All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1238 E MORROW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1238 E MORROW Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:43 AM

1238 E MORROW Drive

1238 East Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1238 East Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very spacious floorplan features vaulted ceilings & fans. ''Tons'' of storage in over-sized kitchen. In 2012, freshly painted inside & out, new carpet, new appliances, new hot water heater, sparkling neat & clean. Four bedrooms & two full baths. A/C and Evaporative cooling for ultra low power bills. Fenced pool just in time for the AZ summer. Rent includes worry free, professional weekly pool service with chemicals. Perfectly located in a quiet interior lot with great access to the 101 (3/4 mile north) & the 51 (2.5 miles east). no HOA. RV parking/gate and double garage. Award winning Paradise Valley schools. Available early to mid-June 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 E MORROW Drive have any available units?
1238 E MORROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 E MORROW Drive have?
Some of 1238 E MORROW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 E MORROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1238 E MORROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 E MORROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1238 E MORROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1238 E MORROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1238 E MORROW Drive offers parking.
Does 1238 E MORROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 E MORROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 E MORROW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1238 E MORROW Drive has a pool.
Does 1238 E MORROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 1238 E MORROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 E MORROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 E MORROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College