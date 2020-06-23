All apartments in Phoenix
1214 W AMELIA Avenue
1214 W AMELIA Avenue

1214 West Amelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1214 West Amelia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Historic Woodlawn Park location. Unique floorplan that can be used as a full 5 bedroom, 2 bath home, or the extra kitchen can be part of a separate 1 or 2 bedroom, 1 bath attached space, to lease out, or simply used as a guest quarters by the renter. The large open kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room with washer and dryer included.Large private backyard has a convenient RV gate. New paint throughout; ready for immediate move-in. A must see in the area! Dogs only no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 W AMELIA Avenue have any available units?
1214 W AMELIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 W AMELIA Avenue have?
Some of 1214 W AMELIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 W AMELIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1214 W AMELIA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 W AMELIA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 W AMELIA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1214 W AMELIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1214 W AMELIA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1214 W AMELIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 W AMELIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 W AMELIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1214 W AMELIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1214 W AMELIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1214 W AMELIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 W AMELIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 W AMELIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
