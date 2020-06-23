1214 W AMELIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Historic Woodlawn Park location. Unique floorplan that can be used as a full 5 bedroom, 2 bath home, or the extra kitchen can be part of a separate 1 or 2 bedroom, 1 bath attached space, to lease out, or simply used as a guest quarters by the renter. The large open kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room with washer and dryer included.Large private backyard has a convenient RV gate. New paint throughout; ready for immediate move-in. A must see in the area! Dogs only no cats.