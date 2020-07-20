Amenities

Biltmore at 11th Street is a mid-century modern, 8 unit, garden-style multifamily community located in the trendy area of north central Phoenix. Completely remodeled in 2015, with a sparkling pool and large grassy areas, fire pit. and pergola with a BBQ area. The unit comes with a separate storeroom in the common area. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has stained concrete flooring, updated bathrooms with subway tile tub surround, gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Washer/dryer included in unit. Located near numerous Valley hotspots. Biltmore Fashion Park, Phoenix's premier upscale shopping, dining and financial district,and approximately 0.7 miles from State Route 51. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Lyn Hall, at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net for a showing today!!!