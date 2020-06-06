11872 S. Half Moon Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Very nice 2 bedroom home in active adult community - Very nice 2 bedroom home in active adult community (1 PERSON MUST BE AT LEAST 55 YRS. OLD). Open and spacious, Separate living, dining and family rooms with ceiling fans, huge closets and double door entry way. All this backing up to the golf course with extended covered patio.



FEES:

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 2.3%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4863192)