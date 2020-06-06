11872 S. Half Moon Dr.

Amenities
Very nice 2 bedroom home in active adult community - Very nice 2 bedroom home in active adult community (1 PERSON MUST BE AT LEAST 55 YRS. OLD). Open and spacious, Separate living, dining and family rooms with ceiling fans, huge closets and double door entry way. All this backing up to the golf course with extended covered patio.
FEES:
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2.3%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4863192)