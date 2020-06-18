All apartments in Phoenix
114 West Adams Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

114 West Adams Street

114 West Adams Street · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 West Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
pool
Beautiful modern condo with rustic touches located in the heart of downtown Pheonix!! This is a must see featuring brick walls, open celings, wood flooring, modern white tiled bathrooms, glass walk in shower, plenty of windows to enjoy the Pheonix nightlife and so much more. You will have access to plenty of amenities such as club room, community pool, fitness room, courtyard and concierge. This will truly be love at first sight, don't let this one pass. Schedule your private showing today!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 West Adams Street have any available units?
114 West Adams Street has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 West Adams Street have?
Some of 114 West Adams Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 West Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 West Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 West Adams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 West Adams Street is pet friendly.
Does 114 West Adams Street offer parking?
No, 114 West Adams Street does not offer parking.
Does 114 West Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 West Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 West Adams Street have a pool?
Yes, 114 West Adams Street has a pool.
Does 114 West Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 114 West Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 West Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 West Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
