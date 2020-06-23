114 W Adams St Unit 202

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY LIVING IN DOWNTOWN PHX - FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY LOFT in the heart of downtown RENT VARIES ON SHORT TERM LEASES. INCLUDED UTILITIES- SRP, Direct TV cable, upgraded internet, parking. Easy access to light rail, great restaurants and entertainment. This 1bed1bath loft has loads of character with the historic brick and beautiful long windows. Enjoy your chic loft by sipping your morning coffee while browsing on your computer on upgraded high speed internet. Bedroom has a queen size bed, reading chair and large walk-in closet. Inside laundry and ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT. Building amenities include full fitness center, heated pool & spa, sauna, steam room, business center, game room with pool table, TVs and kitchen, courtyard, & on site security. **Rent subject to 2.3% City of Phx rental sales tax. Contact- N.Fricke 480-748-7885



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2046899)