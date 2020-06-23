All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

114 W Adams St Unit 202

114 W Adams St · No Longer Available
Location

114 W Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY LIVING IN DOWNTOWN PHX - FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY LOFT in the heart of downtown RENT VARIES ON SHORT TERM LEASES. INCLUDED UTILITIES- SRP, Direct TV cable, upgraded internet, parking. Easy access to light rail, great restaurants and entertainment. This 1bed1bath loft has loads of character with the historic brick and beautiful long windows. Enjoy your chic loft by sipping your morning coffee while browsing on your computer on upgraded high speed internet. Bedroom has a queen size bed, reading chair and large walk-in closet. Inside laundry and ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT. Building amenities include full fitness center, heated pool & spa, sauna, steam room, business center, game room with pool table, TVs and kitchen, courtyard, & on site security. **Rent subject to 2.3% City of Phx rental sales tax. Contact- N.Fricke 480-748-7885

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2046899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 W Adams St Unit 202 have any available units?
114 W Adams St Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 W Adams St Unit 202 have?
Some of 114 W Adams St Unit 202's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 W Adams St Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
114 W Adams St Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 W Adams St Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 W Adams St Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 114 W Adams St Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 114 W Adams St Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 114 W Adams St Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 W Adams St Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 W Adams St Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 114 W Adams St Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 114 W Adams St Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 114 W Adams St Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 114 W Adams St Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 W Adams St Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
