Phoenix, AZ
114 E. Mariposa St. #8
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

114 E. Mariposa St. #8

114 E Mariposa St · (623) 877-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Phoenix
Saint Francis
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

114 E Mariposa St, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Saint Francis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 · Avail. now

$1,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL Centrally Located Phoenix 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Move in special!! - $100 1st month's rent for a June move in!

Wonderful location on a quite residential street! Exterior of this property was just redone with new landscaping, enhancements on the patios and paint (now tan exterior, new pictures coming soon!). Great use of space, the kitchen was redone so plenty of cabinets, treated concrete floors for easy care, fresh paint on the walls, updated bathroom and two bedrooms. Parking in the back of the complex for each unit. If you love the charm of southwest style in an established neighborhood near all of the great dining and entertainment in Phoenix, this is the home for you! Call Western Vistas today to schedule a showing (623) 877-9400.

Pets may be accepted upon approval.

(RLNE5627175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 have any available units?
114 E. Mariposa St. #8 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 have?
Some of 114 E. Mariposa St. #8's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 currently offering any rent specials?
114 E. Mariposa St. #8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 is pet friendly.
Does 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 offer parking?
Yes, 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 does offer parking.
Does 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 have a pool?
No, 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 does not have a pool.
Does 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 have accessible units?
No, 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 E. Mariposa St. #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
