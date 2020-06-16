114 E. Mariposa St. #8

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL Centrally Located Phoenix 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Move in special!! - $100 1st month's rent for a June move in!



Wonderful location on a quite residential street! Exterior of this property was just redone with new landscaping, enhancements on the patios and paint (now tan exterior, new pictures coming soon!). Great use of space, the kitchen was redone so plenty of cabinets, treated concrete floors for easy care, fresh paint on the walls, updated bathroom and two bedrooms. Parking in the back of the complex for each unit. If you love the charm of southwest style in an established neighborhood near all of the great dining and entertainment in Phoenix, this is the home for you! Call Western Vistas today to schedule a showing (623) 877-9400.



Pets may be accepted upon approval.



