11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue

REDUCED PRICE!!! Large, spacious home on almost 1/2 acre lot! Close to 4,000 Sqft of living space - plenty of room on both levels. Formal living, dining rooms, large kitchen island. Den and full bath downstairs. Large bonus/game room upstairs. Master suite has separate sitting/TV room, access to over-sized balcony with scenic view, soaking tub, separate shower and large closet. Large 4 car extended garage. Low maintenance backyard with an amazing pool and hot tub! Pool service included in rent. Stainless steel appliances. Includes new washer & dryer. Cul-de-sac lot that backs to community park with great views! Dogs ok but no Cats Please!