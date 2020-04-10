All apartments in Phoenix
11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue

11230 West Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11230 West Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
REDUCED PRICE!!! Large, spacious home on almost 1/2 acre lot! Close to 4,000 Sqft of living space - plenty of room on both levels. Formal living, dining rooms, large kitchen island. Den and full bath downstairs. Large bonus/game room upstairs. Master suite has separate sitting/TV room, access to over-sized balcony with scenic view, soaking tub, separate shower and large closet. Large 4 car extended garage. Low maintenance backyard with an amazing pool and hot tub! Pool service included in rent. Stainless steel appliances. Includes new washer & dryer. Cul-de-sac lot that backs to community park with great views! Dogs ok but no Cats Please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue has a pool.
Does 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11230 W MINNEZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
