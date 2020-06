Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on an interior corner lot. . Designer ceramic tile throughout installed in the past few years. Kitchen and bath cabinets have been updated. High, vaulted, wood beamed ceilings greet you as you enter the home. The backyard has a large full length covered patio for entertaining your guests. RV Gate and parking with no HOA. Tumbleweed Elementary School and the Cactus Police Station. Moon Valley High is just a short drive away. Hot tub