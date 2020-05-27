1122 E Charleston Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Beautiful single level home with 3Bdr/2bath, 2 car garage, and private backyard. Family room with fireplace and high ceilings, New Hardwood Floor, Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Ceiling fan and window blind in every room. A very spacious and livable floor plan. Private Backyard, Washer and Dryer Included. HOA fees are Included. Safe and quiet neighborhood very close to all major freeways (Loop 101, I-17 and SR51). Ready for immediate move-in. This is a great deal, dont pass it up! Give me a call to take a look.