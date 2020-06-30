Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1115 E Sunland Ave Available 12/10/19 2 Story- 3 Bedroom- Gorgeous Pool! - SORRY NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 12/10/19



3 bedroom

2.5 bathroom

Large master

Walk in closets

Loft upstairs

Formal dining/ living room

Open eat in kitchen

Large pantry

Black appliances

Master Suite

Master walk-in closet

Large Kitchen

Island In kitchen

Open Spacious Living Areas

2 Car Garage

Large Backyard

Washer/Dryer

Pool (Service included!)



APS, SW Gas City water - resident pays



$1450.00 rent per month, $1350.00 security deposit, $20 application fee. $300.00 pet free (non-refundable)



No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 550.



No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.



Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com



Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker



