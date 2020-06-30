All apartments in Phoenix
1115 E Sunland Ave
1115 E Sunland Ave

1115 East Sunland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1115 East Sunland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1115 E Sunland Ave Available 12/10/19 2 Story- 3 Bedroom- Gorgeous Pool! - SORRY NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 12/10/19

3 bedroom
2.5 bathroom
Large master
Walk in closets
Loft upstairs
Formal dining/ living room
Open eat in kitchen
Large pantry
Black appliances
Master Suite
Master walk-in closet
Large Kitchen
Island In kitchen
Open Spacious Living Areas
2 Car Garage
Large Backyard
Washer/Dryer
Pool (Service included!)

APS, SW Gas City water - resident pays

$1450.00 rent per month, $1350.00 security deposit, $20 application fee. $300.00 pet free (non-refundable)

No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 550.

No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com

Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker

(RLNE3272200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 E Sunland Ave have any available units?
1115 E Sunland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 E Sunland Ave have?
Some of 1115 E Sunland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 E Sunland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1115 E Sunland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 E Sunland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 E Sunland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1115 E Sunland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1115 E Sunland Ave offers parking.
Does 1115 E Sunland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 E Sunland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 E Sunland Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1115 E Sunland Ave has a pool.
Does 1115 E Sunland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1115 E Sunland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 E Sunland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 E Sunland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

