Amenities
1115 E Sunland Ave Available 12/10/19 2 Story- 3 Bedroom- Gorgeous Pool! - SORRY NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 12/10/19
3 bedroom
2.5 bathroom
Large master
Walk in closets
Loft upstairs
Formal dining/ living room
Open eat in kitchen
Large pantry
Black appliances
Master Suite
Master walk-in closet
Large Kitchen
Island In kitchen
Open Spacious Living Areas
2 Car Garage
Large Backyard
Washer/Dryer
Pool (Service included!)
APS, SW Gas City water - resident pays
$1450.00 rent per month, $1350.00 security deposit, $20 application fee. $300.00 pet free (non-refundable)
No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 550.
No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com
Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker
(RLNE3272200)