Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11145 West College Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 8:16 PM

11145 West College Drive

11145 West College Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11145 West College Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11145 West College Drive have any available units?
11145 West College Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 11145 West College Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11145 West College Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11145 West College Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11145 West College Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11145 West College Drive offer parking?
No, 11145 West College Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11145 West College Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11145 West College Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11145 West College Drive have a pool?
No, 11145 West College Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11145 West College Drive have accessible units?
No, 11145 West College Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11145 West College Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11145 West College Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11145 West College Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11145 West College Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

