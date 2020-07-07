110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

This spacious and nicely updated home is move in ready! Fantastic floor plan with room for everyone. Home has 4 bedrooms (an owners suite with 9' ceilings and a secondary master. Front living room has double doors on it to make it a nice office or even another bedroom. kitchen open to family room attached to game room or 2nd family room.The private backyard is gorgeous! Huge covered patio with extended pavers, built in BBQ, lush large landscaping and fruit trees. It is paradise back there! Nice side yard with RV gate for your trailer or 3rd car. Tankless hot water heater and all new electrical run, even has a plug in for your electric car!