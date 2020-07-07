All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue

110 East Joan D Arc Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

110 East Joan D Arc Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This spacious and nicely updated home is move in ready! Fantastic floor plan with room for everyone. Home has 4 bedrooms (an owners suite with 9' ceilings and a secondary master. Front living room has double doors on it to make it a nice office or even another bedroom. kitchen open to family room attached to game room or 2nd family room.The private backyard is gorgeous! Huge covered patio with extended pavers, built in BBQ, lush large landscaping and fruit trees. It is paradise back there! Nice side yard with RV gate for your trailer or 3rd car. Tankless hot water heater and all new electrical run, even has a plug in for your electric car!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have any available units?
110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have?
Some of 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue offers parking.
Does 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 E JOAN D ARC Avenue has units with dishwashers.

