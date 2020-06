11 S Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking valet service

$1,725 OFF MOVE-IN COSTS!* Downtown Phoenix luxury high-rise penthouse with spectacular views! Features expansive floor-to-ceiling windows with auto-roller shades, wide-plank floors, granite counters with tile-backsplash, stainless appliances and private balcony. Powder bath downstairs and 2 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs with full-size washer dryer in separate laundry room, walk-in master closet with built-ins. Pet Friendly community sits atop 4-star boutique Palomar Hotel and offers resident access to hotel amenities, private fitness center and clubhouse, business center, valet parking and concierge service. Shorter term leases are available. *Restrictions Apply. Price, specials and availability subject to change without notice.