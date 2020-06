Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available 6/10/2019*No Short-Term Leasing*RESERVE IT NOW*

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with loft in Camelback Ranch. Close to freeways, shopping, entertainment. Home includes formal sitting room, family room, large loft and upstairs laundry. Kitchen features maple cabinets and a pantry. Also includes blinds & ceiling fans throughout, along with neutral tile and carpet. Cute backyard with grass & covered patio. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.