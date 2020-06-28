10838 N 38TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming home JUST RENOVATED on a large lot with a great private pool and huge yard - this home is in a quiet cul-de-sac and has just been updated with NEW counters, NEW ceramic floors, neutral paint, NEW fixtures and more! Its location can't be beaten - minutes from the 51 Hwy, Tatum/Cactus intersection, as well as Tatum/Shea intersection with grocery, restaurants and neighborhood hot spots all around. The backyard has mature trees for shade, and the sun room is perfect for entertaining guests while looking out to the private pool. Full pool service and lawn service included in rent, and all appliances are new (NEW refrigerator, NEW dishwasher, NEW washer and NEW dryer)!