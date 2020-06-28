All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10838 N 38TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10838 N 38TH Place
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:46 PM

10838 N 38TH Place

10838 North 38th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10838 North 38th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Cavalier Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming home JUST RENOVATED on a large lot with a great private pool and huge yard - this home is in a quiet cul-de-sac and has just been updated with NEW counters, NEW ceramic floors, neutral paint, NEW fixtures and more! Its location can't be beaten - minutes from the 51 Hwy, Tatum/Cactus intersection, as well as Tatum/Shea intersection with grocery, restaurants and neighborhood hot spots all around. The backyard has mature trees for shade, and the sun room is perfect for entertaining guests while looking out to the private pool. Full pool service and lawn service included in rent, and all appliances are new (NEW refrigerator, NEW dishwasher, NEW washer and NEW dryer)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10838 N 38TH Place have any available units?
10838 N 38TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10838 N 38TH Place have?
Some of 10838 N 38TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10838 N 38TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
10838 N 38TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10838 N 38TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 10838 N 38TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10838 N 38TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 10838 N 38TH Place offers parking.
Does 10838 N 38TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10838 N 38TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10838 N 38TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 10838 N 38TH Place has a pool.
Does 10838 N 38TH Place have accessible units?
No, 10838 N 38TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10838 N 38TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10838 N 38TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College