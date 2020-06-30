10838 N 37th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Freshly Painted Exterior! Why commute when you can move into this beautiful updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul de sac with all your kitchen appliances, Corian counter tops, island & honey maple cabinets. Like-new baths, new ceramic tile, neutral carpet, new doors, windows & ceiling fans compliment a great floor plan. This home is on a great oversized lot w/ desert landscaping, fruit trees, a large utility room, RV parking. This is the highly desirable Broadmoor Hills neighborhood, minutes from 51 fwy, downtown Phx & Scotts, PV, Fashion Sq. Desert Ridge, Kierland, hiking trails and so much more!