All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10838 N 37th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10838 N 37th Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:24 AM

10838 N 37th Place

10838 North 37th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10838 North 37th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly Painted Exterior! Why commute when you can move into this beautiful updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul de sac with all your kitchen appliances, Corian counter tops, island & honey maple cabinets. Like-new baths, new ceramic tile, neutral carpet, new doors, windows & ceiling fans compliment a great floor plan. This home is on a great oversized lot w/ desert landscaping, fruit trees, a large utility room, RV parking. This is the highly desirable Broadmoor Hills neighborhood, minutes from 51 fwy, downtown Phx & Scotts, PV, Fashion Sq. Desert Ridge, Kierland, hiking trails and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10838 N 37th Place have any available units?
10838 N 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10838 N 37th Place have?
Some of 10838 N 37th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10838 N 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10838 N 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10838 N 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 10838 N 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10838 N 37th Place offer parking?
Yes, 10838 N 37th Place offers parking.
Does 10838 N 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10838 N 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10838 N 37th Place have a pool?
No, 10838 N 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 10838 N 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 10838 N 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10838 N 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10838 N 37th Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College