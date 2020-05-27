10628 S 44TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully remodeled single level home in an established neighborhood w/great schools. Newer carpet, 20 in. tile, 2 tone paint, fireplace, ceiling fans in all rooms, upgraded vanities & hardware, elongated dual flush toilets, updated lighting, 3 1/2 in. baseboards, shutters & 2 in. blinds. Low utilities with upgraded energy efficient Pella windows. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, built in microwave, smooth top stove, walk in pantry, plus fridge. Laundry cabinets, Glass AZ room has separate A/C & sunshades, RV gate & slab with no HOA means you can RV park! Backyard has large, deep pool & grass area. Home is spacious w/large entertaining areas. Security deposit of $2690 fully refundable plus 1st month's rent is all that is needed to move in.