Phoenix, AZ
10628 S 44TH Place
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:03 PM

10628 S 44TH Place

10628 South 44th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10628 South 44th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully remodeled single level home in an established neighborhood w/great schools. Newer carpet, 20 in. tile, 2 tone paint, fireplace, ceiling fans in all rooms, upgraded vanities & hardware, elongated dual flush toilets, updated lighting, 3 1/2 in. baseboards, shutters & 2 in. blinds. Low utilities with upgraded energy efficient Pella windows. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, built in microwave, smooth top stove, walk in pantry, plus fridge. Laundry cabinets, Glass AZ room has separate A/C & sunshades, RV gate & slab with no HOA means you can RV park! Backyard has large, deep pool & grass area. Home is spacious w/large entertaining areas. Security deposit of $2690 fully refundable plus 1st month's rent is all that is needed to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10628 S 44TH Place have any available units?
10628 S 44TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10628 S 44TH Place have?
Some of 10628 S 44TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10628 S 44TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
10628 S 44TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10628 S 44TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 10628 S 44TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10628 S 44TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 10628 S 44TH Place offers parking.
Does 10628 S 44TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10628 S 44TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10628 S 44TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 10628 S 44TH Place has a pool.
Does 10628 S 44TH Place have accessible units?
No, 10628 S 44TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10628 S 44TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10628 S 44TH Place has units with dishwashers.
