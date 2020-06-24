10458 N 9TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful former home of Governor Jane Hull. Spacious executive rental home with master suite downstairs, vaulted ceiling, wood floors, cozy fireplace, remodeled Chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, huge pantry and remodeled modern bathrooms. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 balconies, French door opening to an extended covered patio, private lot backing a natural desert arroyo, 2 car garage and mountain views. The Pointe Tapatio has a golf course, dog park, 4 heated pools with spas, security patrol, great restaurants, miles of hiking and biking trails, mountain park and easy access to the 51 and minutes from shopping and entertainment! This home simply won't last.. Schedule a showing today!