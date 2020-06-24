All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
10458 N 9TH Street
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:08 AM

10458 N 9TH Street

10458 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10458 North 9th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful former home of Governor Jane Hull. Spacious executive rental home with master suite downstairs, vaulted ceiling, wood floors, cozy fireplace, remodeled Chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, huge pantry and remodeled modern bathrooms. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 balconies, French door opening to an extended covered patio, private lot backing a natural desert arroyo, 2 car garage and mountain views. The Pointe Tapatio has a golf course, dog park, 4 heated pools with spas, security patrol, great restaurants, miles of hiking and biking trails, mountain park and easy access to the 51 and minutes from shopping and entertainment! This home simply won't last.. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10458 N 9TH Street have any available units?
10458 N 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10458 N 9TH Street have?
Some of 10458 N 9TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10458 N 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
10458 N 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10458 N 9TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10458 N 9TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 10458 N 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 10458 N 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 10458 N 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10458 N 9TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10458 N 9TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 10458 N 9TH Street has a pool.
Does 10458 N 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 10458 N 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10458 N 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10458 N 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
