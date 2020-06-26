Rent Calculator
10414 11th Place
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
10414 11th Place
10414 East North Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
10414 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhouse at the Pointe Tapatio
Lux furnishings, contemporary style.
For additional information, please contact;
Mehgan Hartman
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10414 11th Place have any available units?
10414 11th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 10414 11th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10414 11th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10414 11th Place pet-friendly?
No, 10414 11th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 10414 11th Place offer parking?
No, 10414 11th Place does not offer parking.
Does 10414 11th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10414 11th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10414 11th Place have a pool?
No, 10414 11th Place does not have a pool.
Does 10414 11th Place have accessible units?
No, 10414 11th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10414 11th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10414 11th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10414 11th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10414 11th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
