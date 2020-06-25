All apartments in Phoenix
10338 West Calle Del Oro
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:55 PM

10338 West Calle Del Oro

10338 W Calle Del Oro · No Longer Available
Location

10338 W Calle Del Oro, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Single-level home with formal dining room, family room off kitchen area, ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, fireplace, covered patio, 2-car garage, golf course subdivision, no HOA, close to Westgate (restaurants, movie theater, Cardinals stadium, Coyotes stadium)

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1195
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 300
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $350
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 4/12/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10338 West Calle Del Oro have any available units?
10338 West Calle Del Oro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10338 West Calle Del Oro have?
Some of 10338 West Calle Del Oro's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10338 West Calle Del Oro currently offering any rent specials?
10338 West Calle Del Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10338 West Calle Del Oro pet-friendly?
Yes, 10338 West Calle Del Oro is pet friendly.
Does 10338 West Calle Del Oro offer parking?
Yes, 10338 West Calle Del Oro offers parking.
Does 10338 West Calle Del Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10338 West Calle Del Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10338 West Calle Del Oro have a pool?
No, 10338 West Calle Del Oro does not have a pool.
Does 10338 West Calle Del Oro have accessible units?
No, 10338 West Calle Del Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 10338 West Calle Del Oro have units with dishwashers?
No, 10338 West Calle Del Oro does not have units with dishwashers.
